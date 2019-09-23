69-year-old Harnett County man drowns at Topsail Beach

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. -- Less than a week after a 62-year-old man likely drowned at Topsail Beach, another man has died.
Topsail Beach Police Chief Sam Gervase confirmed the death of a 69-year-old Harnett County man on Sunday, according to ABC-affiliate WWAY. Police are still trying to contact the family members of the man before releasing his name.
Gervase said two witnesses saw the man walking along the beach on the South End of Topsail Island Sunday afternoon. Later, the same two witnesses saw the man's body floating in the New Topsail Inlet. Gervase says it is dangerous to swim in the inlet.
The chief said the witnesses flagged down a boat which brought the victim's body to shore. First responders responded to the scene to revive the man, but CPR attempts were unsuccessful. WWAY reports the man was pronounced dead at 2:37 p.m.
This is the second drowning in less than a week after authorities said on Wednesday, 62-year-old Jerry Thompson walked into shallow water at Topsail Beach and likely drowned.
