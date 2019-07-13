7 arrested after fight resulting in death of Red Springs 5-year-old

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Robeson County Sheriff's Office charged seven people in connection with a fight that led to the shooting death of a Red Springs 5-year-old
.
On June 5, 5-year-old Alva Paisley Oxendine Jr. died after being struck by a bullet in his mother's car while a fight broke out between multiple people.
According to officials, the two groups had fought earlier in the day but agreed to meet at the Highway 72 W location to fight again.RELATED: 'Didn't deserve to die': Community mourns 5-year-old caught in crossfire in Robeson CountyStay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News AppDelicia Dantionette Galbreath, 33, of Red Springs, was charged with felony riot, felony inciting to riot and disorderly conduct. Galbreath was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $50,000 secured bond.Bella Maquai Sampson, 18, of Maxton, was charged with felony riot, simple affray, disorderly conduct and assault and battery. Sampson was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $15,000 secured bond.Percy Ethan-Todd Brooks, 19, of Lumberton, was charged with felony riot, felony inciting to riot and disorderly conduct. Brooks was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $ 50,000 secured bond.Hailey Brewer, 19, of Red Springs, was charged with felony riot, simple affray, disorderly conduct and assault and battery. Brewer was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $15,000 secured bond.Courtney Rose Carter was charged with felony riot and felony inciting to riot. Carter was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $25,000 secured bond.Kira Brewer, 20, of Red Springs, was charged with felony riot, felony inciting to riot and disorderly conduct. Brewer was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $50,000 secured bond.Donavan Trevale Locklear is charged with felony riot, felony inciting to riot, injury to personal property and disorderly conduct. Locklear was already in the custody of the Robeson County Detention with a $500,000 secured bond.
On Friday, June 28, Locklear was arrested at the Robeson County Sheriff's Office and charged with second degree murder in the relation to the death of Alva Paisley Oxendine Jr.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170.
"This was a very serious matter in which an innocent child was unwittingly taken to an incident which led to the child's death. We intend to bring to justice every person involved in the riot," said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
