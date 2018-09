At least seven people were injured after a shooting at a music venue in Birmingham, Alabama.The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday after a "teenage party" at Workplay - a concert venue that also hosts private events.Police said all of the victims were between 15 and 20-years-old.One victim sustained life-threatening injuries; six were taken to the hospital.According to WBMA , some of the injured were bystanders caught in the crossfire.Police do not have a suspect in custody.