BIRMINGHAM, Ala. --At least seven people were injured after a shooting at a music venue in Birmingham, Alabama.
The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday after a "teenage party" at Workplay - a concert venue that also hosts private events.
Police said all of the victims were between 15 and 20-years-old.
One victim sustained life-threatening injuries; six were taken to the hospital.
According to WBMA, some of the injured were bystanders caught in the crossfire.
Police do not have a suspect in custody.