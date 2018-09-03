7 injured after gunman opens fire at Birmingham's WorkPlay

At least seven people are injured after a shooting at a music venue in Birmingham, Alabama. (CNN)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. --
At least seven people were injured after a shooting at a music venue in Birmingham, Alabama.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday after a "teenage party" at Workplay - a concert venue that also hosts private events.

Police said all of the victims were between 15 and 20-years-old.

One victim sustained life-threatening injuries; six were taken to the hospital.

According to WBMA, some of the injured were bystanders caught in the crossfire.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.
