7 pets die, dozens rescued in fire at Falconbridge Animal Hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A deadly fire broke out Tuesday night at an animal hospital in southwest Durham.

It happened at Falconbridge Animal Hospital on NC 54 at Hope Valley Road.

An ABC11 crew at the scene said at least 14 dogs and one iguana were rescued from the building; seven cats were killed.

The fire rekindled overnight, causing fire crews to return to the hospital and put the flames out once again.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.
