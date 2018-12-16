7 teens charged in Durham armed robbery

Nicolas Martin, 16, was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and possession of a handgun by a minor. He was placed in the Durham County Jail under a $300,000 bond.



Tyquez Eubanks, 16, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon. He was placed in the Durham County Jail under a $50,000 bond.



Jorryn Deans, 16, was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon. He was placed in the Durham County Jail under a $300,000 bond.

Jzimer Edmunds, 18, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon. He was placed in the Durham County Jail under a $50,000 bond.

Jamal Solomon, 17, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon. He was placed in the Durham County Jail under a $60,000 bond.

Durham police arrested seven people in connection with the armed robbery of a woman that happened on Friday night.It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14 on Patriot Circle.The suspects robbed the female victim's car.As the suspects left, the woman was knocked to the ground and received a laceration to the back of her head.The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The stolen car was located on University Drive by OnStar and Durham police located the suspects in the area with two handguns.Two of the juveniles received secure custody orders and were charged with petition to robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and assault with a deadly weapon.The following were also charged: