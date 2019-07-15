7-year-old boy hit by sheriff's car on Outer Banks beach, airlifted to Virginia hospital

NORFOLK, Va. -- A 7-year-old boy vacationing in the Outer Banks has been flown to a Virginia hospital after being struck by a sheriff's department vehicle.

Currituck County Fire and EMS responded to the scene after a call of a boy being hit by a vehicle.

EMS Chief Ralph Melton tells The Virginian-Pilot the child was hit by a four-wheel drive vehicle on Carova Beach over the weekend.

Melton says the boy sustained minor injuries and is in good condition but was taken to a Norfolk hospital as a precaution.
