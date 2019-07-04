'My angel, my brother:' 7-year-old Georgia boy saves sister after having seizure in pool

Seven-year-old Aiden McCullough and his 20-year-old sister, Morgan Smith, are very close.

"I love my sister a lot," McCullough told WAWS-TV.

Now, their bond is unbreakable.

"That's my hero. My angel. My brother," Smith said.

The siblings were swimming in the pool at their home in Brantley County, Georgia last week when Smith suddenly had a seizure.

"I was thinking like, 'oh my God, oh my God, she's going to die,'" McCullough said.

The 7-year-old says his instincts kicked in. He grabbed his sister's hair and held her head above the water.

"I would've drowned," Smith said.

Smith says her brother is brave.

"I know that there are real life angels because I'm lucky enough to call him mine. I have an every day superhero in my life," Smith said.

Smith says she's thankful McCullough was in the right place at the right time, and ready to step in to help when she needed her little brother the most.

"I love you and you are forever my hero and every day I'm only more thankful that I get to call you my little brother," Smith told her brother.

"I love you always, too," McCullough said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
drowningswimmingu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Afternoon storms drench area, more possible on July Fourth evening
Tree falls on house, lightning strike causes fire in Durham
1 dead, as many as 12 injured in lightning strike in SC on July 4
Heat index shuts down boating at Raleigh parks
Bear spotted near downtown Durham
Operator of boat involved in Falls Lake accident to be charged
What you need to know: Raleigh's 4th of July fireworks
Show More
25 people to become U.S. citizens in Raleigh on Fourth of July
Former Carolina Panthers player loses arm in crash
Fire, damage in aftermath of Ridgecrest earthquake: VIDEO
LIVE: 6.4 earthquake strikes Mojave Desert, USGS says
'Robot' joins Edgecome County Sheriff's Office
More TOP STORIES News