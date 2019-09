Another crime scene in Raleigh this evening. Preliminary reports of a shooting off Herndon Village Way. Waiting to get briefed by @raleighpolice #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/4BBo4Faywu — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) September 30, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 7-year-old girl was sent to the hospital Sunday night after being shot in the arm and back in South RaleighThe child was shot in the 2800 block of Herndon Village Way.The girl was shot once in the arm and once in the back. The girl was taken to WakeMed where she is expected to live.