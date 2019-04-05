7-year-old killed in Harnett County crash; driver may have been impaired

HARNETT CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman will likely face criminal charges after crashing and killing a 7-year-old in Harnett County on Thursday, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.SHP said Theresa Peterson was driving north on NC 210 when her vehicle went off the right side of the road. She then overcorrected and went all the way across the highway, flipped over and landed in a ditch.During the crash, 7-year-old Aniyah Peterson was ejected from the vehicle. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.Investigators believe Theresa was impaired while driving. They said charges are pending but have not specified what charges she will face.