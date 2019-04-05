7-year-old killed in Harnett County crash; driver may have been impaired

shutter stock generic

shutter stock generic (shutter stock)

HARNETT CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman will likely face criminal charges after crashing and killing a 7-year-old in Harnett County on Thursday, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

SHP said Theresa Peterson was driving north on NC 210 when her vehicle went off the right side of the road. She then overcorrected and went all the way across the highway, flipped over and landed in a ditch.

During the crash, 7-year-old Aniyah Peterson was ejected from the vehicle. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Theresa was impaired while driving. They said charges are pending but have not specified what charges she will face.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harnett countytraffic fatalitiesduifatal crashdui crashtraffic accidentdwidwi with child
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Behind the tape: What it's like to be a crime scene cleaner
Armed driver in trooper-involved shooting ID'd as 20-year-old Clayton man
99-year-old dedicates time to helping Bluebirds in Wake County
Bond set at $1M for suspects in shooting near Durham County courthouse
Survey: 25 percent of Triangle HS students drank within the last month
Cash App users fooled by phishing scam
Church vans vandalized among wave of catalytic-converter thefts in Durham
Show More
Report: UNC's Hatchell made insensitive remarks, forced injured players to play
Former officer's quick thinking helps save elderly Fayetteville woman's life
DROUGHT OVER: Canes beat Devils, clinch playoff spot
Woman attacked on popular Durham jogging trail
Pop-up CycleTrack coming to downtown Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News