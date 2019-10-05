Seven-year-old struck by motorcyclist in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 7-year-old girl was injured Friday night after she was struck by a motorcycle in Raleigh, police said.

Raleigh police said the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on 1504 Burgundy St. when a motorcyclist hit some cars and slid into a child.

The child was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, but her injuries are believed not to be serious.

The motorcyclist was charged with reckless driving.

Police did not identify those involved in the crash.
