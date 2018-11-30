EARTHQUAKE

Alaska earthquake: 7.0-magnitude quake rocks buildings in Anchorage, tsunami warning issued

EMBED </>More Videos

(USGS)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska --
A 7.0-magnitude earthquake has rocked buildings in Anchorage and caused lamp posts and trees to sway, prompting people to run out of offices and seek shelter under office desks.

VIDEO: Aftermath of Alaska earthquake in Anchorage
EMBED More News Videos

Video from Alaska shows the aftermath of an earthquake that struck on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.



Former Governor Sarah Palin said in a tweet that her house was damaged.


The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake Friday morning was centered about 8.5 miles from Alaska's largest city.
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you should do before, during and after a tsunami to stay safe.


The National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami warning for coastal zones of southern Alaska following an earthquake that rocked buildings in downtown Anchorage.
EMBED More News Videos

In the next 30 years, scientists predict California will have a massive earthquake. The big question is, are you prepared?


The center said Friday that the warning was in effect for parts of the state's Cook Inlet and the southern Kenai peninsula.
The warning means tsunami waves are expected.

An Associated Press reporter working in downtown Anchorage saw cracks in a two-story building after the quake. It was unclear whether there were injuries.

People went back inside buildings after the earthquake but a smaller aftershock a short time later sent them running back into the streets again.

Alaska averages 40,000 earthquakes per year, with more large quakes than the other 49 states combined.
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."


Southern Alaska has a high risk of earthquakes due to tectonic plates sliding past each other under the region. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Pacific plate is sliding northwestward and plunges beneath the North American plate in southern Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands.

On March 27, 1964, Alaska was hit by a magnitude 9.2 earthquake, the strongest recorded in U.S. history, centered about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Anchorage. The quake, which lasted about 4 minutes, and the tsunami it triggered claimed about 130 lives.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeu.s. & worldtsunamiUSGSAlaska
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EARTHQUAKE
VIDEO: Aftermath of Alaska earthquake
What to do if there's a tsunami
Watch 7-year-old's reaction to 1st earthquake
Hawaii lava bomb punctures boat's roof, injures 12 passengers
More earthquake
Top Stories
Apex, Cary, Pittsboro, RTP among sites offered in Amazon HQ2 bid
VIDEO: Aftermath of Alaska earthquake
Son pleads guilty to killing mother at Cary home in 2015
Cary mom arrested after leaving 22-month-old in car alone for over an hour
Wine and Wreath class to take place at Raleigh farm
Garner woman accused of conspiring with online lover in plot to kill mom
4-year-old boy missing from Charlotte apartment found safe
Terminally ill 14-year-old wants to fill his home with Christmas cards
Show More
Man accused of killing man, woman inside his Wayne County home
Confession tapes: How police got Chris Watts to change his story
7-year-old in coma after truck hit her when she got off school bus
Camera catches half-marathoners taking shortcut through trees
Chobani introduces new yogurt line for kids
More News