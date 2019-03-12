70-year-old dies weeks after being hit by car in Durham

EMBED <>More Videos

Pedestrian injured in February crash dies from injuries

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian died in the hospital weeks after being hit by a car in Durham.

The Durham Police Department said Tommy Rogers, 70, was hit Feb. 19 while crossing West Cornwallis Road near Charles Street.

Rogers was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Police announced March 12th that he had died from his injuries.

Investigators know the identity of the person who hit Rogers. However, since speed nor alcohol were involved in the crash, the driver does not currently face any criminal charges for what happened.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
durhampedestrian struckpedestrian killed
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
FBI launches investigation into 9th District election fraud allegations
Busy beavers caught on camera fixing dams in Sandy Creek Park
Psychiatrist sued for releasing teen who then decapitated mother
Crime scene tape surrounds home of missing Nash County woman
Verizon text messaging returns after East Coast outage
Fuquay-Varina man accused of taking $50K from youth sports league
Show More
'Brutal this week': Big Weather warns pollen count is rising
First full 'Aladdin' trailer includes 'A Whole New World'
Man shot, killed after fight breaks out at Wake County home
Jussie Smollett arrives in court for hearing Tuesday
FDA approves 1st immunotherapy drug to treat breast cancer
More TOP STORIES News