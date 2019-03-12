70-year-old dies weeks after being hit by car in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian died in the hospital weeks after being hit by a car in Durham.The Durham Police Department said Tommy Rogers, 70, was hit Feb. 19 while crossing West Cornwallis Road near Charles Street.Rogers was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Police announced March 12th that he had died from his injuries.Investigators know the identity of the person who hit Rogers. However, since speed nor alcohol were involved in the crash, the driver does not currently face any criminal charges for what happened.