7.1 SoCal earthquake 1 of 12 7.0 earthquakes in California history

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- The 7.1 Earthquake that struck Ridgecrest, California at 8:19 P.M. was one of only 12 Earthquakes in California since 1857 that measured over 7.0.Kern County fire officials reported "multiple injuries and multiple fires" without providing details. San Bernardino County firefighters reported cracked buildings and a minor injury.Fort Tejon2 killed, 220-mile surface scarSan Francisco3,000 killed, $524 million in property damage, including fire damageOwens Valley27 killed, 3 aftershocks of 6.25+Kern County12 killed, 3 aftershocks of 6+West of Eureka*37 miles offshoreSW of Lompoc*No major injuries, slight damageLanders1 killed, 400 injured, 6.5 aftershockMendocinoDamaged homes in several townsWest of Eureka*Injured 6, $1.75 million in damageCape Mendocino*6.5 and 6.6 aftershocksLudlow (Hector Mine Quake)Remote, so minimal damageEl Centro9 killed, $6 million in damage