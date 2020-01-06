72-year-old attacked with aluminum bat during carjacking: Police

KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 72-year-old woman was attacked in the parking lot of a popular Kinston restaurant, according to the Kinston Police Department.
Officers said the woman was trying to get into her black 2019 Toyota RAV4 outside Jessie Bell's Soul Food Restaurant on Thursday when someone hit her on the head. The woman fought back and ran for help. The suspect ran from the parking lot, leaving the bat behind.
Tony Washington, the victim's son, told Greenville ABC-affiliate WCTI his family hopes the person responsible will turn themselves in.
"Turn yourself in, please, for us and for yourself, please," Washington said.
Washington said his mother directed the a daycare center for 15 years and was well known in the community.
Washington's mother is in the hospital in critical condition, according to Kinston Police Department.
"We keeping the faith and we're trusting God," Washington said. "This is nothing new to Him; nothing's too big for Him, and hes going to take care of both sides of this."
No suspects have been arrested. Officers said they are using K9s, DNA analysis, and surveillance video to track down the suspect.
