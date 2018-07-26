73-year-old woman arrested for promotion of prostitution

A 73-year-old woman has been arrested for promotion of prostitution. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A 73-year-old woman is accused of running an unlicensed massage parlor that was a front for prostitution.

Dao Thi Holley of Raeford was arrested by deputies with the Hoke County Sheriff's Office and charged by detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Human Trafficking Unit with Promotion of Prostitution and Keeping a Place for Prostitution.

Fayetteville Police started looking at the Red Roses massage parlor on Cliffdale Road about a year ago after they received a tip from the state message board about an unlicensed massage parlor.

Police sent undercover cops to check it out and according to arrest warrants, Holley's clientele received sexual services in exchange for money.

According to authorities, Holley was also the owner of Sunshine Studio Spa on Hope Mills Road where she teamed up with Angel Ming Lin to run the shop.

Though police are still investigating, they've been able to tie those two places to Numi's Massage Parlor in Durham, which was also an unlicensed massage parlor.

Holley was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond
