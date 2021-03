RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are have charged a 75-year-old man after another man was shot Friday night.It happened about 7:20 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Pettigrew Street. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.He was taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.Leroy Mitchiner, 75, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury.