75-year-old NY man drowns after getting caught in rip current in the Atlantic Ocean near Hatteras

HATTERAS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 75-year-old man from Downsville, New York is dead after likely getting caught in a rip current in the Atlantic Ocean near Hatteras.
National Park Service (NPS) said they received a 911 call just before 3 p.m. in relation to a man who drowned; officials did not identify the man.
A person swimming with the man told NPS officials the man became unconscious while attempting to escape a rip current. Officials said the man did not have a floatation device.
Two bystanders and the person who accompanied the man, pulled the man from the ocean.
Officials said the cause of death is unknown until a medical examination is performed.
Officials forecasted a moderate risk of rip currents for all Outer Banks beaches on Saturday. NPS defined a moderate risk of rip currents as "wind and/or wave conditions support stronger or more frequent rip currents. Only experienced surf swimmers should enter the surf on moderate risk days."
According to the NPS, this is the third water-related fatality off of Cape Hatteras National Seashore this year.
"Our staff offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends," said National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac.
