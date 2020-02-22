75-year-old pedestrian struck, killed on Main Street in Rolesville

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 75-year-old man has died after being struck by a car in Rolesville Friday night.

Police said it happened just after 8 p.m. in the 600 block of South Main Street.

The investigation revealed a car traveling southbound on South Main Sreet struck 75-year-old John Henry Landis Jr. while he was walking in the roadway

Landis was taken to WakeMed where he died from his injuries.

Weather was not a factor and no charges were filed.

Rolesville police closed South Main Street near Burlington Mills Road around 8:30 p.m.
ABC11 crews saw emergency vehicles on scene.
