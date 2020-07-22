7.8-magnitude quake rocks Alaska, prompts tsunami warning

A powerful 7.8 earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula and a tsunami warning has been issued.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- A powerful 7.8 earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula and a tsunami warning has been issued.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at about 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of 6 miles and was centered 60 miles south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

The tsunami warning was issued for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula is from Kennedy Entrance to Unimak. Along the Aleutian Islands it is from Unimak Pas to Samalga Pass.

By about 11:50 p.m., a tsunami advisory was canceled for coastal areas east and west of the tsunami warning areas.

The National Weather Service also said there is no tsunami threat to the California coast at the moment.



On Kodiak Island, the local high school opened its doors for evacuees, as did the local Catholic school, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

"We've got a high school full of people," said Larry LeDoux, superintendent of the Kodiak School District. "I've been passing out masks since the first siren sounded," he told the Daily News.

"Everything's as calm as can be. We've got probably 300, 400 people all wearing masks," he said.

The center said for other U.S. and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, there is no tsunami threat.
