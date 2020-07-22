7.8-magnitude quake rocks Alaska, prompts tsunami warning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- A 7.8-magnitude earthquake has struck Alaska, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the quake hit at about Tuesday 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of six miles and was centered 60 miles south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

The quake prompted a tsunami warning to be issued for Alaska. It was not known if the temblor caused any damage or injuries.

It was felt as far away as Anchorage, which is about 500 miles away.

"Impacts to the California coast are still being evaluated by the Tsunami Warning Center," the National Weather Service tweeted.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
