79-year-old man found dead in Fayetteville home

Police are investigating after a 79-year-old man was found dead in a Fayetteville home Sunday afternoon.

Officers said the man's body was found just before 2:30 p.m. in a home in the 200 block of Plantation Road.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was sent to the medical examiner's office to determine a cause of death.

Those with any information are asked to call detective S. Catlett at (910) 818-2543 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
