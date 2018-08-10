79-year-old woman dies after being stabbed while doing volunteer work in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

79-year-old woman stabbed in Galveston dies

GALVESTON, Texas --
A 79-year-old woman who was stabbed while doing volunteer work in Galveston earlier this week has died, the Galveston Police Department said Friday.

Officers said Donna Brown was getting a hall ready for an AA meeting, when someone entered the building and attacked her.

"It's senseless," Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale said. "So we need to find the culprit. We need to make sure we bring justice to the Brown family."

Police received a call around 4 p.m. Sunday for an unconscious woman in the 1800 block of 33rd Street.

EMBED More News Videos

Elderly woman in critical condition after stabbing in Galveston



Brown was transported to the hospital in critical condition. She died Thursday afternoon at UTMB.

Officers say Brown moved to Galveston a decade ago.

"I was astonished," neighbor Amanda Hornbeck said. "I mean, maybe in shock. I couldn't believe it. I mean, she's so careful."

Investigators are currently working to find any witnesses or surveillance images of the suspect.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
elderly womanstabbing
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wake Forest University asst. basketball coach charged in New York punch death
Garner announces new Amazon distribution center
Houston mom sounds alarm after son born with Zika defects
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Could Idris Elba be the next James Bond?
Dad at center of viral overdose photo thanks God he's alive
Fugitive miniature horse captured in NW Houston neighborhood
New York police officer delivers 3rd baby of his 5-year career
Show More
Later razor: Sales aren't as sharp
Police respond to report of shots fired at N. Raleigh apartments
Space Force: Pence outlines plan for new, sixth military service
Wake mom warning parents after son left unsupervised at summer camp
NFL won't punish players who protested during the national anthem
More News