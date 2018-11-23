Officials say eight people were taken to the hospital after a church van overturned following a crash Friday morning.Around 7:30 a.m., the Fayetteville Fire Department and Fayetteville police responded to a crash call at the intersection of Camden Road and Whitfield Street.Police said a church van collided with a Dodge pickup truck, causing the van to overturn.The double doors on the van were removed to get the occupants out.All seven occupants of the church van, along with the driver of the pickup, were transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.The names of the victims and their conditions have yet to be released. Check back for updates.