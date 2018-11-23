8 hospitalized following van crash in Fayetteville

Officials say eight people were taken to the hospital after a van overturned following a crash Friday morning.Around 7:30 a.m., the Fayetteville Fire Department and Fayetteville police responded to a crash call at the intersection of Camden Road and Whitfield Street.Police said a van collided with a Dodge pickup truck, causing the van to overturn.The double doors on the van were removed to get the occupants out.All seven occupants of the van, along with the driver of the pickup, were transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.The driver of the truck, Robert Warren, 39, was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.The names of the victims and their conditions have yet to be released. Check back for updates.An original version of the story reported the van involved was from a local church but officials explained that the van is no longer owned by that church.