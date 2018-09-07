8-month-old left alone inside Arkansas day care

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WTVD) --Two people were arrested after an 8-month-old was allegedly left alone inside of a day care in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Parents said they went to Primary Learning Academy to pick up their child but when they got there the front door was locked.
Unable to get inside, they called the owners. When the owners didn't answer, they called police.
After the owners came back, they let the parents in who found the 8-month-old lying in a crib.
Making matters worse, police said the AC was off in the building.
"They did turn the air conditioner off for the day, so it had risen to 80 degrees by the time we got there," Captain Joe Baker, with the West Memphis Police Department, told WREG.
Owners Alice and Ronald McClure told police they don't have a good protocol for locking up at the end of the day.
"They just go through and don't check the kids off like they should by state regulations, and they just missed the child being in the day care," Baker said.
The McClure's were charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.
State authorities are investigating and the day care was shut down.
