APARTMENT FIRE

8 people, 6 of them kids, killed in Chicago apartment fire

EMBED </>More Videos

6 children, 2 adults killed in deadly Chicago apartment fire

CHICAGO --
Eight people, including six children, were killed when a fire broke out early Sunday at a Chicago apartment, officials say.

Two other people were hospitalized in very critical condition, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. At least one firefighter was injured and was hospitalized in good condition.

Officials have not released the ages of the victims, but fire Commissioner Jose Santiago told reporters that one of the children who was killed was an infant.

"We have not had this in many, many, many years - this amount of fatalities and injuries in one location," Santiago said.

Officials say firefighters were called around 4 a.m. to the fire in the city's Little Village neighborhood. At least two buildings caught fire, one of them a coach house. The cause of the blaze hasn't been determined.

Merritt said those killed were all from the same residence. He said investigators have not found working smoke detectors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment firebuilding firedeadly fireChicago
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
APARTMENT FIRE
3 kids, 4 adults displaced after fire at Fayetteville home
'Grandma Shirley' gets help achieving law school dream after devastating fire
NC firefighter saves dog from fire the day after losing her dog to cancer
One hurt, another displaced by Fayetteville apartment fire
More apartment fire
Top Stories
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Inmate dies inside Durham County Detention Facility
7 people arrested during rally on UNC's campus near the Silent Sam monument
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer that afflicted John McCain
Over 2,000 licenses printed with errors, DMV says
3 hurt after overnight shooting in Raleigh
12-year-old boy gets around with help of special Star Wars wheelchair
'Back to School' event in Chapel Hill draws fun, food, face painting
Show More
One hurt after shooting outside Fayetteville Food Lion
Homeless vet who helped woman says money being withheld
Car crash in Durham spills nails over the roadway
Report: DeVos considering use of federal funds for school guns
Beach patrol warns of sea lice outbreak in Ocean City, Maryland
More News