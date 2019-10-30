Another shooting in Durham makes 8 shot in less than 24 hours

Two people have died as a result of the shootings.
A fourth shooting happened Tuesday right before 5:30 p.m. near West Club Blvd. and Watts Street.
Durham police found a man shot. The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.
A short time later, a man and woman arrived at Duke Regional Hospital - the man had a gunshot wound and the woman suffered injuries from flying debris, police said.
Witnesses said multiple shots were fired from at least one car and numerous shell cases were found in the area.
Another shooting happened Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the area of North Driver and East Main streets. When officers arrived, they found one man dead.
RELATED: 5 shot, 1 killed in Durham after drive-by shootings minutes apart
Monday night, three people were shot at a bus stop near the intersection of Dillard Street and Liberty Street. Someone in a dark-colored sedan shot at them while driving down the road, according to Durham police.
Durham Police Department identified the man who died as Kerry Graham Jr., 24, of Durham.
Another man was shot in the left shoulder and a woman had a bullet graze her hip. They were both treated at the hospital. The woman was released.
Earlier in the evening, around 10:23 p.m., two men were walking down the 1200 block of Wabash Street when someone in a dark-colored sedan began shooting at them. One man was shot in the hand and one was shot in the leg. Both went to the hospital in a private car. Their injuries were not life-threatening.
Anyone with information should call Investigator Cramer with the Durham police at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.
CITY OF DURHAM'S RESPONSE TO THE BLOODSHED
Durham city leaders have disagreed on whether or not adding more police officers can help mitigate the uptick in homicides.
Back in June, in a tight 4 to 3 budget vote, Durham City Council voted to strip out Police Chief C.J. Davis' request for 18 additional officers.
It was a vote that pitted Mayor Pro-Tem Jillian Johnson against Mayor Steve Schewel. Johnson argued the city didn't need more officers; that the city's 20-year crime rate was on a downward trend.
There were also concerns among some in the community about over-policing.
But City Councilor Mark-Anthony Middleton sided with Mayor Schewel. Middleton insisted the city's population growth required more police on city streets. He called the council's decision reckless
After the past 24 hours of bloodshed, Middleton's insistence has only increased.
"It's totally unacceptable. It's heartbreaking. It's scary. Look, I drive on these streets, I'm not wearing a vibranium vest that says city council that protects me. I share these streets," Middleton told ABC11. "I think we owe it as government to the people of this city to be able to look them in the eye and say, 'Listen we are doing everything we can. We are using every tool. We are firing every arrow in the quiver that's at our disposal.' And, I continue to push to be able to say that."
ABC11 asked Middleton Tuesday night, does Durham have a gang problem?
He told us, yes, but the issue again revolves around how the city solves it.
Durham City Council agrees on most things. Middleton said they vote together 98 percent of the time. But the question of more police or less police has proven one of the most divisive issues at Durham City Hall -- and it's only amplified after a bloody 24 hours like the one the city just went through.
The featured video is from a previous update.