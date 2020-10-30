8-year-old boy accidentally shot, killed in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 8-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed in Concord on Friday morning.

The shooting happened at a home on Ramsgate Drive SW, where police were called around 2 a.m., according to WSOC.

Police told WSOC a family friend was at the house and had a gun. The weapon was somehow discharged and the boy was shot.

The boy was declared dead at the scene according to first responders. A man who police believe fired the gun was questioned at police headquarters, but no arrests have been made as the early stages of the investigation point to the shooting being an accident.



Police will give an update with more information later Friday.
