'It was panic': 8-year-old boy swept up in massive brawl at Scarowinds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mom says her 8-year-old son got caught up in a huge brawl at Scarowinds, the annual Halloween-themed special event at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte.
Video from social media shows several fights breaking out between groups of teenagers. People can be seen running around and shouting in what appears to be a chaotic scene.
In a WSOC report, Tene Good said her son was pulled away from his sister during the brawl.
She said it took her 90 minutes to find her son.
"I can't explain that feeling," Good said. "It was panic. He went to somebody in a yellow shirt and said, 'Can you find my mommy?'"
