8-year-old girl kidnapped in Fort Worth, Texas found safe, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas -- An 8-year-old Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert is now safe.

Fort Worth police say a stranger pulled Salem Sabatka into his car Saturday evening. Surveillance video shows the girl's mom crying for help as she tried running after the suspect's car.

Two alert citizens spotted the suspect's car outside of a hotel. Police breached the door of the hotel room where Salem was found safe around 2.a.m on Sunday.

Police say 51-year-old Michael Webb is in custody and is facing aggravated kidnapping charges.

