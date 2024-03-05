8-year-old viral 'National Anthem' singer brings her talents to Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Eight-year-old Kinsley Murray's voice is taking over your timeline.

If you've been on social media lately, you've probably heard Murray belt out the national anthem. Decked out in red, white and blue--she's taking the internet and sporting events everywhere by storm.

"I was at the Pacers game on Monday. Tuesday I was at the Dayton Flyers. Wednesday I was at Xavier. Thursday and Friday I had a break. And Saturday I sang at Duke," Murray said.

At Saturday's Duke Blue Devils basketball game against Virginia, Duke player Kyle Filipowski wasn't the only one to bring the crowd to their feet at Cameron Indoor.

Before tipoff, Kinsley set the tone for Duke's big win over Virginia.

"Duke was my favorite anthem because it was like so loud," Murray said. "Every time it's loud but this is like the next level."

She says the "Cameron Crazies" made her feel like a celebrity.

"All the Cameron Crazies came up to me like, 'Can I have a picture with you?' And then some people were like, 'I'm your biggest fan!'" Murray said.

Murray is no stranger to the big stage. She's performed at more than 100 sporting events since she was two years old.

"I just really like music, and it's my passion," she said. "I get my singing from Whitney Houston and Kelly Clarkson-White Houston, she like belts it. And I like to belt it like her. And at the end, I like to do her 'BRAVE!'"

But, for Murray, her newfound stardom doesn't compare to the moments she experienced during Saturday's Duke game.

After she performed, an army veteran came up to her at the Duke team store.

"He said it made him get tears," Murray said. "And it means a lot to me."