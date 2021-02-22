8-year-old boy shot while riding in car along W. Stagecoach Road in Mebane

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mebane police said an 8-year-old was shot in the back while riding in a car with his family Sunday afternoon.Authorities said it happened around 4 p.m. Sunday when a family was driving along W. Stagecoach Road when their vehicle was struck by gunfire.The child was taken to the hospital.Alamance County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mebane Police Department at 919-563-9031 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.