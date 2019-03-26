Crime & Safety

80-year-old passenger dies in Durham crash

Durham police are investigating after an 80-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a car.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after an 80-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Durham Monday.

It happened just before 3:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of So Hi Drive.

According to authorities, a white 2016 Ford Transit van, driven by 72-year-old Thomas Hamilton, of Apex, was traveling west on So Hi Drive when it was hit by a tan 2000 Chevrolet truck, driven by 56-year-old Scotty Johnson, of Durham.

Police said Johnson was traveling east on So Hi Drive when he crossed the double yellow line and hit the van. The passenger in the van, 80-year-old Mary Starks, was killed.

Johnson and Hamilton were transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Johnson has been charged with driving left of center, driving without insurance, driving while license revoked, and misdemeanor death.

They do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
