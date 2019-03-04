homicide investigation

Homicide investigation underway after 80-year-old woman found dead in Sanford home

Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an 80-year-old woman was found dead in her Sanford home Sunday night.

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an 80-year-old woman was found dead in her Sanford home Sunday night.

Deputies were called to 143 Polly Lane just before 8 p.m.

According to deputies, a family member found the body of Norma Smith Brown, 80.

The sheriff's office is investigating this case as a homicide.

Anyone having information on this case is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 919-775-5531 or tip line 919-718-4477.
