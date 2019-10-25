81-year-old Spring Lake man faces two child sex crime charges

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 81-year-old Spring Lake man was arrested Friday and is facing two sex crime charges.

The Spring Lake Police Department received a report of alleged sexual misconduct against a child by 81-year-old Wilmer Cortez Thomas on August 27.

During the investigation, detectives found evidence that led them to believe Thomas was responsible for the sexual assault of two children that occurred on separate occasions between May 2014 and August 2019.

Thomas is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.

Anyone with information on any other incidents involving Thomas is asked to contact the Spring Lake Police Department at (910) 436-0350.
