81-year-old woman's body dismembered, placed in storage bins in Chicago home

The family of Thana Muhammad wants answers in her murder.

CHICAGO, I.L. --
An elderly woman's family is seeking justice after she was found brutally murdered.

The daughter of 81-year-old Thana Muhammad said her mother's body was found on Sunday inside her home.

Ashanti Chimurenga said "a monster" dismembered Thana's body before placing the pieces inside of two plastic storage bins, WGN-TV reports.

When police arrived at Muhammad's home, her four-door Honda Accord was found stolen along with her purse. The vehicle was found by police on Thursday.

Family members remembered Thana as an active part of her community in Chicago's west side.

"For 40 years, my mother did X-rays, ultrasounds, saving babies' lives...that was my mother, Thana Muhammad," Ashanti said. "...My mother had a right to be safe."

The family is offering a $5,000 reward for clues that will lead to her killer or killers.
