85-year-old man dies in Raleigh hit-and-run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 85-year-old man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night in Raleigh.James Camp was killed when he was crossing Falls of the Neuse Road, according to Raleigh Police. The department said the crash happened at 8:34 p.m. at the intersection of Litchford Road and Falls of Neuse Road near the 9500 block of Falls of Neuse. The driver left the scene.Anyone with information that might help in the investigation should call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.