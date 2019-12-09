86-year-old Durham man dies after crash where SUV went airborne

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police say an 86-year-old man has died on Sunday after a single-vehicle wreck in Durham on Thursday afternoon.

Durham Police say the crash happened in the 1700 block of Cheek Road around 3 p.m. when a 2005 Ford Explorer driven by Ernest Briggs ran off the left side of the road, into a ditch and went airborne striking a parked car.

The Explorer then flipped, collided with a guidewire and came to a rest on its wheels.

Police said Briggs was partially ejected from his vehicle and was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Speed is a suspected factor in the crash, investigators said.
