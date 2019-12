EMBED >More News Videos Raleigh police are investigating after a vehicle struck a pedestrian near the Walnut Creek Softball Complex on Saturday afternoon.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said an 86-year-old man died after being hit by a car on Sunnybrook Road Saturday night.Authorities said it happened at the 1200 block of Sunnybrook Road shortly after 5 p.m.The wreck report said the man was crossing over the road in a marked crosswalk when a car traveling north struck him in the far right lane.Police said Gerald Barrax,, 86, did not survive his injuries.The driver of the car was charged with failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.