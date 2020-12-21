Governor Cooper tours Duke as workers get COVID-19 vaccine, tells North Carolinians not to let their guard down

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=8951329" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "The pandemic is still a challenge across the world and we need to continue to advocate for personal responsibility particularly as we come to the holidays," he said.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper and top state health care leaders on Monday toured Duke University Hospital to check out COVID-19 vaccination efforts and personally thank frontline workers."Clearly this is a massive, logistically challenge and so far, so good," said Cooper.Duke is taking one of its medical buildings and dedicating it to vaccinations.There was a line of personnel waiting to get the Pzifer shot."The available vaccine has really started to shine some light into a dark time for our team," said Duke University Hospital President Dr. Thomas Owens. "Health care workers are tired, we've worked very hard. The start of vaccination has been a beacon of hope."Staff began administering the shots last Monday and the work continued this weekend and by the start of Monday, more than 1,400 health care workers have been vaccinated.Faye Williams was the first person to receive it at Duke a week ago and screened Cooper upon his arrival."I feel like a million bucks, no side effects," said Williams.While the vaccine is offering some hope, Cooper says folks shouldn't let their guard down."We still have a few months here where things are very dire. The numbers are high across the country. The pandemic is a challenge still across the world and we need to continue to advocate for personal responsibility particularly as we come to the holidays," said Cooper.The Moderna vaccine was approved last week and local health departments began receiving shipments Monday morning.State leaders says starting Monday of next week, vaccinations will begin at long-term care facilities."It's exciting to see us be able to get vaccine to even more places in our state," said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.