COVID-19 vaccine

Governor Cooper tours Duke as workers get COVID-19 vaccine, tells North Carolinians not to let their guard down

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper and top state health care leaders on Monday toured Duke University Hospital to check out COVID-19 vaccination efforts and personally thank frontline workers.

"Clearly this is a massive, logistically challenge and so far, so good," said Cooper.

Duke is taking one of its medical buildings and dedicating it to vaccinations.

There was a line of personnel waiting to get the Pzifer shot.

EMBED More News Videos

"The pandemic is still a challenge across the world and we need to continue to advocate for personal responsibility particularly as we come to the holidays," he said.



"The available vaccine has really started to shine some light into a dark time for our team," said Duke University Hospital President Dr. Thomas Owens. "Health care workers are tired, we've worked very hard. The start of vaccination has been a beacon of hope."

Staff began administering the shots last Monday and the work continued this weekend and by the start of Monday, more than 1,400 health care workers have been vaccinated.

Faye Williams was the first person to receive it at Duke a week ago and screened Cooper upon his arrival.

First Duke worker to get COVID-19 vaccine explains how she's feeling two days later

"I feel like a million bucks, no side effects," said Williams.

EMBED More News Videos

"Really think about holiday plans, please think about changing your plans. Please do not travel or gather if you can at all change your plans," she said.



While the vaccine is offering some hope, Cooper says folks shouldn't let their guard down.

"We still have a few months here where things are very dire. The numbers are high across the country. The pandemic is a challenge still across the world and we need to continue to advocate for personal responsibility particularly as we come to the holidays," said Cooper.

The Moderna vaccine was approved last week and local health departments began receiving shipments Monday morning.

State leaders says starting Monday of next week, vaccinations will begin at long-term care facilities.

"It's exciting to see us be able to get vaccine to even more places in our state," said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncdurhamcoronavirusduke universitycovid 19 vaccinedukeroy coopercovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
CDC issues new COVID-19 vaccine guidance for people with allergies
Dr. Fauci tells kids he vaccinated Santa Claus on 'Sesame Street'
2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US ships out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'A blessing:' ABC11 viewers donate money to help 2 women keep their homes
Raleigh HOA demands woman remove her Black Lives Matter sign
LATEST: Durham Co. health dept. receives Moderna vaccine
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
TONIGHT: Tips on how to view the Great Conjunction
When could Americans see the $600 direct stimulus payment?
Christmas weather: It's going to be rainy in NC
Show More
'No reason' for special counsel on election, Biden's son, AG Barr says
Holiday travel increasing dramatically despite public health warnings
Police release new photos from Crabtree Valley Mall shooting
US charges bombmaker in 1988 Pan Am explosion over Scotland
Zoom lifts time limit on free calls for Christmas
More TOP STORIES News