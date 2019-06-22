9 killed in skydiving plane crash in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Nine people were killed Friday evening when a twin-engine skydiving aircraft crashed on Oahu's North Shore and then erupted in flames, authorities confirmed.

Multiple agencies have responded to the crash at Dillingham Airfield.

Authorities with the Honolulu Fire Department said the first reports of the downed craft came in about 6:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the wreckage of the craft fully engulfed in flames.

Photos from the area showed smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.

About an hour after the crash, a somber Fire Chief Manuel Neves told reporters: "Right now, the initial report is that there were nine souls on board. There are no survivors."

He said that family members of those on board the aircraft were on the ground when the crash happened and may have seen the plane go down.

"It is very difficult," he said. "In my 40 years as a firefighter here in Hawaii, this is the most tragic aircraft incident we've had."

On Twitter, Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he was following developments on the crash. "At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims," he wrote.

Devastating video shows scene of fiery, deadly plane crash on Oahu's North Shore.

Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said all nine on the aircraft were pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn't clear whether the craft was taking off or landing when it crashed.
