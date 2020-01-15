9-month-old girl found dead inside Youngsville home, police investigating

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Youngsville community is mourning the tragic death of a nine-month-old girl who was found unresponsive at a home on Monday morning.Police and EMS found a 9-month-old girl unresponsive around 12:17 a.m. at a home on East Main Street. Attempts to revive the infant were unsuccessful. She was taken to WakeMed Hospital, where she was pronounced dead."The loss of any life, let alone one so new to this world, is tragic," said Police Chief Greg Whitley. "We ask that our community members respect the family's privacy during their time of grief and have patience as officers continue their investigation over the coming days."Whitley says the girl had been in her father's care while the mother was at work. The father found her unresponsive and called 911.The cause of death has not been released. An autopsy exam and toxicology report are expected to give more details.