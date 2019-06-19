How mysterious American deaths have unfolded in the Dominican Republic

Eight Americans have died while on vacation in the Dominican Republic since last year.

Yvette Monique Sport died at Bahia Principe Bouganville Hotel in June 2018. A heart attack is listed as her cause of death.

Nearly one month later, David Harrison died at the Hard Rock Hotel Punta Cana. His death was also ruled a heart attack.

Thomas Jerome "Jerry" Curran, a 78-year-old man from Bedford, Ohio, passed away on January 26, 2019, while traveling with his wife, Janet, ABC News reports.

On April 13, 2019, Robert Wallace was hospitalized after suddenly becoming ill at the same Hard Rock Hotel in Punta Cana. He died the next day.

Miranda Schaup-Werner died at the Luxury Bahia Principe Bouganville on May 25.

Days later, Edward Nathaniel Holmes and his fiancee Cynthia Ann Day were found dead in their hotel room at the Grand Bahia Principe La Romana. In both cases, the cause of death was listed as respiratory failure and pulmonary edema.

Both hotels are in the same Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts complex.

On June 10, Leyla Cox died while vacationing at the Excellence Punta Cana resort. Her cause of death was given as a heart attack.

Three days later, Joseph Allen was found dead in his hotel room at Terra Linda in Sosua.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

State Department 'actively monitoring' mysterious vacation deaths in Dominican Republic

'The truth needs to be told' Colorado couple says they contracted illness at resort complex where 3 Americans died

American couple found dead in Dominican Republic hotel room, officials say

Man from New Jersey is 8th tourist to die while on vacation in Dominican Republic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
u.s. & worlddeath investigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
440 students to retake ACT after Moore County failed to submit scores
NC woman spikes fiancee's Coca-Cola with eye drops, deputies say
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Wednesday, June 19
Deputies trying to track down kitten abusers in Craven County
2 men accused of killing taxi driver in Garner over $100
Wake County to replace wellness check program for seniors
VIDEO: Brawl erupts at Colo. Little League game
Show More
3 NC sheriffs speak against controversial immigration bill
'I just want to hoop': Zion Williamson looks forward to NBA Draft
'Get paid to drive' scam resurfacing in central North Carolina
Police arrest suspected drunk driver with human torso in car
Photos show reported huntsman spider eating pygmy possum
More TOP STORIES News