9-year-old SC boy dies in hunting accident on Thanksgiving Day

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WTVD) -- A 9-year-old boy is dead after he was accidentally shot by his father while hunting in South Carolina on Thanksgiving.Nine-year-old Colton Williams was shot on Thursday while he was out with his father and a friend hunting for rabbits in Orangeburg County, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.Colton's grandfather says his organs will be donated.No charges have been filed.