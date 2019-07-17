9-year-old girl's sketch may help Utah police solve theft crime

Police in Utah may be closer to solving a crime thanks to a sketch by a 9-year-old girl.

Symoni Berg saw someone take off in a truck after stealing a package from her family's front porch last weekend.

Symoni drew officers a picture, which is a pretty good representation of the actual truck seen in a surveillance photo.

Police are now working to find out who owns the truck and say the photo is actually helping investigators narrow down who they are looking for.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
utahchildrensketchfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Fort Bragg
Police investigating murder-suicide in Pinehurst
Raleigh couple dines at all 50 restaurants on world's best list
Wake County teens brave heat to help residents in need
Some Nissan Rogue drivers say cars brake for no reason
Man wanted in connection to abduction of 4-month-old from daycare
Former employee crashes into Massage Envy in Raleigh
Show More
What to know about FaceApp after aging filter goes viral
Handcuffed man placed in ambulance after reported stabbing in Raleigh
Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey
Trump to hold 2020 campaign rally at ECU on Wednesday
Kentucky man shocked to find tick latched on to his eyeball
More TOP STORIES News