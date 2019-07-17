Police in Utah may be closer to solving a crime thanks to a sketch by a 9-year-old girl.
Symoni Berg saw someone take off in a truck after stealing a package from her family's front porch last weekend.
Symoni drew officers a picture, which is a pretty good representation of the actual truck seen in a surveillance photo.
Police are now working to find out who owns the truck and say the photo is actually helping investigators narrow down who they are looking for.
9-year-old girl's sketch may help Utah police solve theft crime
