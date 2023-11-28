WATCH LIVE

9-year-old girl seriously injured in Goldsboro shooting

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 3:33PM
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 9-year-old girl is serious condition after being shot in Goldsboro.

Early Tuesday morning, Goldsboro police were sent to Astor Court in reference to a ShotSpotter alert for shots fired.

When officers arrived they found the 9-year-old inside a home with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The child was taken to UNC Wayne Health before being taken to ECU Health for medical treatment.

Goldsboro Police Department is asking anyone with any information to call 919-705-6572 or Crimestoppers at 919-735-2255.

