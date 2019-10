Photo: Matt Stanley

PHILADELPHIA -- The Penn's Landing section of Philadelphia is offering a unique look into the past.Action News got a preview of the Ghost Ship art installation which premieres Friday at Race Street Pier.It's a 90-foot, three-dimensional light and water-based image of an 18th-century ship.While taking in the amazing sight, visitors can listen to recordings from historians and artists about the shared history of the Delaware River.You can take in the spooky site from October 4 to November 3, Wednesdays through Sundays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. rain or shine.To learn more, CLICK HERE.