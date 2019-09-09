Police seize 90 pounds of marijuana off Goldsboro man, largest drug bust in Clayton history

Clayton officers arrested 38-year-old Austin Arthur Thomas on Sept. 4 at a house on the 700 block of Champion Street in the Cobblestone neighborhood.
Officers said they found Thomas with 89.13 pounds of marijuana and a 'large amount of cash.'
Thomas is being charged with trafficking marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for that trafficking according to a post by the Clayton Police Department. Because there was a playground nearby, Thomas was also charged with possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park.
Thomas's initial bond was set at $500,000. About a month earlier, Thomas had been arrested by the Johnston County Sheriff's Office for possession of more than 10 pounds of marijuana and was out on bond on those charges.