Police seize 90 pounds of marijuana off Goldsboro man, largest drug bust in Clayton history

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Goldsboro man is behind bars after authorities said they found him with 90 pounds of marijuana at a Clayton home, the largest drug bust in the history of the Clayton Police Department.Clayton officers arrested 38-year-old Austin Arthur Thomas on Sept. 4 at a house on the 700 block of Champion Street in the Cobblestone neighborhood.Officers said they found Thomas with 89.13 pounds of marijuana and a 'large amount of cash.'Thomas is being charged with trafficking marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for that trafficking according to a post by the Clayton Police Department. Because there was a playground nearby, Thomas was also charged with possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park.Thomas's initial bond was set at $500,000. About a month earlier, Thomas had been arrested by the Johnston County Sheriff's Office for possession of more than 10 pounds of marijuana and was out on bond on those charges.