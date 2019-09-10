Police seize 90 pounds of marijuana off Goldsboro man, largest drug bust in Clayton history

“Make no mistake about it, this guy was a major drug dealer.” @ClaytonPolice @CBlairMyhand pulling out a stash from the evidence room. The bust is one of the largest in Clayton’s history and has a street value of $400,000. 38ye-old man is behind bars. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/J9fW5Wl2CZ — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) September 10, 2019

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Goldsboro man is behind bars after authorities said they found him with 90 pounds of marijuana at a Clayton home, the largest drug bust in the history of the Clayton Police Department.Clayton officers arrested 38-year-old Thomas Arthur Austin Jr. on Sept. 4 at a house on the 700 block of Champion Street in the Cobblestone neighborhood.Officers said they found Thomas with 89.13 pounds of marijuana -- in nearly 100 bags which were vacuum-sealed -- and a 'large amount of cash.'Authorities said the marijuana came from California and was shipped via UPS.A detective tipped off Clayton police, who were able to make the arrest.The marijuana was valued at about $400,000.Thomas is being charged with trafficking marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for that trafficking, according to a post by the Clayton Police Department. Because there was a playground nearby, Thomas was also charged with possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park.Thomas's initial bond was set at $500,000. About a month earlier, Thomas had been arrested by the Johnston County Sheriff's Office for possession of more than 10 pounds of marijuana and was out on bond on those charges.