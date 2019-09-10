crime

Police seize 90 pounds of marijuana off Goldsboro man, largest drug bust in Clayton history

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Goldsboro man is behind bars after authorities said they found him with 90 pounds of marijuana at a Clayton home, the largest drug bust in the history of the Clayton Police Department.

Clayton officers arrested 38-year-old Thomas Arthur Austin Jr. on Sept. 4 at a house on the 700 block of Champion Street in the Cobblestone neighborhood.

Officers said they found Thomas with 89.13 pounds of marijuana -- in nearly 100 bags which were vacuum-sealed -- and a 'large amount of cash.'



Authorities said the marijuana came from California and was shipped via UPS.

A detective tipped off Clayton police, who were able to make the arrest.

The marijuana was valued at about $400,000.

Thomas is being charged with trafficking marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for that trafficking, according to a post by the Clayton Police Department. Because there was a playground nearby, Thomas was also charged with possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park.

Thomas's initial bond was set at $500,000. About a month earlier, Thomas had been arrested by the Johnston County Sheriff's Office for possession of more than 10 pounds of marijuana and was out on bond on those charges.

