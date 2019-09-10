Police seize 90 pounds of marijuana off Goldsboro man, largest drug bust in Clayton history

Clayton officers arrested 38-year-old Thomas Arthur Austin Jr. on Sept. 4 at a house on the 700 block of Champion Street in the Cobblestone neighborhood.
Officers said they found Thomas with 89.13 pounds of marijuana -- in nearly 100 bags which were vacuum-sealed -- and a 'large amount of cash.'
“Make no mistake about it, this guy was a major drug dealer.” @ClaytonPolice @CBlairMyhand pulling out a stash from the evidence room. The bust is one of the largest in Clayton’s history and has a street value of $400,000. 38ye-old man is behind bars. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/J9fW5Wl2CZ— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) September 10, 2019
Authorities said the marijuana came from California and was shipped via UPS.
A detective tipped off Clayton police, who were able to make the arrest.
The marijuana was valued at about $400,000.
Thomas is being charged with trafficking marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for that trafficking, according to a post by the Clayton Police Department. Because there was a playground nearby, Thomas was also charged with possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park.
Thomas's initial bond was set at $500,000. About a month earlier, Thomas had been arrested by the Johnston County Sheriff's Office for possession of more than 10 pounds of marijuana and was out on bond on those charges.