The 911 tapes from Connecticut obtained by ABC11 also paint a frightening picture of the incident that left a 7-month-old dead in Knightdale along with three others including the baby's father.A firefighter from New York in the area of New Milford told dispatch: "This is on Route 7 and 55. Someone just went by and shot this guy in the truck."He continued: "I'm a firefighter out of New York. The car pulled up, went round and fired a round ... He's deceased, boss. The truck is in the middle of the road. He's dead."Dispatch tells the caller to stay on the line to which he says "I'm going to pull my truck up here and block the view of everything and then we'll try and keep them from going around."According to New Milford, CT police, the two people shot were Katie Pladl and her adoptive father, Anthony Fusco.